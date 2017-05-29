Pingtan Marine Enterprise (PME) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.31

Media stories about Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) have been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pingtan Marine Enterprise earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One’s analysis:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) traded down 1.01% on Monday, reaching $2.94. 183,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $232.42 million, a PE ratio of 183.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $5.18.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 149.59%. The company had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pingtan Marine Enterprise will post $1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Pingtan Marine Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.26%.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is a marine enterprises company. The Company is primarily engaging in ocean fishing through its operating subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd. (Pingtan Fishing). The Company harvests a range of fish species with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, Indo-Pacific waters, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, and international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

