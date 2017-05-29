Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is Sky Investment Group LLC’s Largest Position

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 4.0% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,846,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,528,000 after buying an additional 61,642 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.6% in the third quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 73,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) opened at 119.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.78 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post $4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vetr downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.64 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.77.

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

