Century Capital Management LLC Has $732,000 Position in PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW)

Century Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203,520 shares during the period. Century Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of PFSweb worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PFSweb during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in PFSweb by 25.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in PFSweb by 13.7% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 283,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its position in PFSweb by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 32,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in PFSweb by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PFSweb Inc. alerts:

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) traded down 1.01% during trading on Monday, reaching $6.84. 41,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. PFSweb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The firm’s market cap is $128.79 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Century Capital Management LLC Has $732,000 Position in PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/pfsweb-inc-pfsw-position-lowered-by-century-capital-management-llc-updated.html.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of PFSweb in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of PFSweb from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wunderlich decreased their price target on shares of PFSweb from $19.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Johnson sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $29,464.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,195 shares in the company, valued at $77,926.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James F. Reilly sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $29,572.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at $183,361.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $86,393. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb

PFSWEB, Inc is a global provider of omni-channel commerce solutions, including a range of technology, infrastructure and professional services. The Company’s service offerings include Website design, creation and integration, digital agency and marketing, e-commerce technologies, order management, customer care, logistics and fulfillment, financial management and professional consulting.

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.