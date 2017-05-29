Petrofac Limited (PFC) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has GBX 425 ($5.53) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,125 ($14.64).

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PFC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.67) target price on shares of Petrofac Limited in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Petrofac Limited to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 900 ($11.71) to GBX 775 ($10.08) in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($13.85) target price on shares of Petrofac Limited in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.93) target price on shares of Petrofac Limited in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of Petrofac Limited from GBX 800 ($10.41) to GBX 916 ($11.92) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 859.33 ($11.18).

Petrofac Limited Company Profile

Petrofac Limited is a service provider to the oil and gas production and processing industry. The Company designs and builds oil and gas facilities; operates, maintains and manages facilities and trains personnel; enhances production, and develops and co-invests in upstream and infrastructure projects.

