Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.35

News coverage about Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has trended positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Perrigo Company plc earned a news impact score of 0.35 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 35 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on Perrigo Company plc from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Perrigo Company plc in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price target on Perrigo Company plc from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Perrigo Company plc in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Perrigo Company plc in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.26.

Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) traded down 2.64% during trading on Monday, reaching $69.95. 1,724,938 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average is $76.94. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $65.47 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company’s market capitalization is $10.03 billion.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.52. Perrigo Company plc had a negative net margin of 26.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Perrigo Company plc’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post $4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Perrigo Company plc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.53%.

About Perrigo Company plc

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier that develops, manufactures and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) and generic prescription (Rx) pharmaceuticals, infant formulas, nutritional products, animal health, dietary supplements, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and medical diagnostic products, and Multiple Sclerosis drug Tysabri.

