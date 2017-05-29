Oppenheimer Holdings Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (PNR)

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings upped their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a report released on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PNR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Gabelli downgraded Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) traded down 1.06% during trading on Friday, hitting $67.01. The stock had a trading volume of 207,464 shares. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $59.54. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share has a 12-month low of $53.80 and a 12-month high of $67.72.

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 17.3% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 145,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after buying an additional 21,537 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 3.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 700.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 89,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 78,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Pentair plc. Ordinary Share news, Chairman Randall J. Hogan sold 110,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $7,171,125.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 198,111 shares in the company, valued at $12,877,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 7,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $465,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,853 shares of company stock worth $7,725,445. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

Pentair, Inc (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them.

