Favorable Media Coverage Very Likely to Affect Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Share Price

News coverage about Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) has trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Penske Automotive Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.38 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 88 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAG. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Gabelli lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.00%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company. The Company operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand.

