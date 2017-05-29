Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPS. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) traded up 0.16% during trading on Monday, hitting $93.45. The company had a trading volume of 661,052 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.97. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.55. Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.05 and a 12 month high of $99.47.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 38.19%. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. will post $4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $93.00 price objective on Dr Pepper Snapple Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.

In related news, CEO Larry D. Young sold 39,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $3,726,337.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,495 shares in the company, valued at $21,736,729.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry D. Young sold 195,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $18,469,365.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,022,466.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,334 shares of company stock worth $30,852,542. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc is an integrated brand owner, manufacturer and distributor of non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company offers a diverse portfolio of flavored (non-cola) carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, water and mixers.

