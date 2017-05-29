PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.46.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/pennymac-mortgage-investment-trust-pmt-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 3,076 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $51,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,106.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,302,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,868,000 after buying an additional 6,016,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,187,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,082,000 after buying an additional 196,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,153,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after buying an additional 768,444 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,409,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,668,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after buying an additional 175,936 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The Company conducts all of its operations, and makes all of its investments, through PennyMac Operating Partnership, L.P. (its Operating Partnership) and its subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.