Peel Hunt Increases GB Group plc (GBG) Price Target to GBX 467

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) had its price objective upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 340 ($4.37) to GBX 467 ($6.00) in a report published on Wednesday, May 10th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GBG. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.37) price objective on shares of GB Group plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on GB Group plc in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 370 ($4.75) target price for the company. FinnCap reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.50) target price on shares of GB Group plc in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on GB Group plc in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 407.83 ($5.24).

GB Group plc Company Profile

GB Group plc (GBG) is a global specialist in identity data intelligence. Its segments include Identity Proofing division and Identity Solutions division. The Identity Proofing division provides Identification (ID) Verification, ID Employ and Comply services and ID Fraud and Risk Management Services. It also includes the operations of ID Scan Biometrics Ltd, a provider of software that automates on-boarding of customers and employees by simplifying the identity verification and data capture process.

