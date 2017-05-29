Peak Resorts (SKIS) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.04

Press coverage about Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Alpha One. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Peak Resorts earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Peak Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Peak Resorts’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKIS. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Peak Resorts in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Peak Resorts in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.55.

Peak Resorts Company Profile

Peak Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns or leases, and operates day ski and overnight drive ski resorts. The Company’s ski resort operations consist of snow skiing, snowboarding and snow sports areas in Wildwood and Weston, Missouri; Bellefontaine and Cleveland, Ohio; Paoli, Indiana; Blakeslee and Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania; Bartlett, Bennington and Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire; West Dover, Vermont, and Hunter, New York, and an 18 hole golf course in West Dover, Vermont.

