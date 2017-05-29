Peabody Energy (BTU) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.03

Press coverage about Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Peabody Energy earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the coal producer an impact score of 85 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTU. FBR & Co began coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The coal producer reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $4.83. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($8.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Discovery Capital Management, sold 6,190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $142,927,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott purchased 327,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,614,655.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,614,571 shares of company stock worth $64,852,061.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. The Company’s segments include Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, Trading and Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. Its Powder River Basin Mining operations consist of its mines in Wyoming.

