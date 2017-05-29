PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.14). PDC Energy posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.03. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $85.00 price objective on PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $89.00) on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Williams Capital reduced their target price on PDC Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $105,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,001,925.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Casabona sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $63,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,560.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $298,548. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,404,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,887 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Scoria Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 30.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,588 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

