Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Paypal Holdings were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 128.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,139,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,415,000 after buying an additional 42,783,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paypal Holdings by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,257,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,798,000 after buying an additional 307,533 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Paypal Holdings by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 25,996,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,063,000 after buying an additional 682,648 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal Holdings by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,905,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $706,727,000 after buying an additional 130,899 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paypal Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,348,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) opened at 51.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Paypal Holdings had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Paypal Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Paypal Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.05 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Paypal Holdings in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Paypal Holdings in a report on Friday, May 19th. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Paypal Holdings in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Vetr raised Paypal Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.23 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.01.

In related news, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 17,386 shares of Paypal Holdings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $741,165.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,746.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 13,535 shares of Paypal Holdings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $575,508.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,500.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paypal Holdings

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

