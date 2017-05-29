Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Cue Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.0% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 17,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.8% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 80,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex Inc. alerts:

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) opened at 59.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average is $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.86. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $63.03.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $795.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post $2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 85.58%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/paychex-inc-payx-shares-sold-by-trust-co-of-vermont.html.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.31.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $524,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Grant M. Inman sold 10,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $615,268.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,683.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,829 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.