Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Patisserie Holdings PLC (CAKE)

Patisserie Holdings PLC (LON:CAKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. They presently have a GBX 405 ($5.27) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, FinnCap lifted their price objective on Patisserie Holdings PLC from GBX 350 ($4.55) to GBX 360 ($4.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 388.33 ($5.05).

Patisserie Holdings PLC (LON:CAKE) opened at 374.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 334.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 315.57. The stock’s market cap is GBX 374.25 million. Patisserie Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 252.31 and a 12 month high of GBX 375.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

About Patisserie Holdings PLC

Patisserie Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based cafe and casual dining company. The Company offers cakes, pastries, snacks, meals, and hot and cold drinks across the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Patisserie Valerie, Druckers, Baker & Spice, Flour Power and Philpotts. It offers products, such as coffee, dairy, fruit, packaging, cocoa and wheat items.

