Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Getting Positive News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Headlines about Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) have been trending positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Paratek Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.35 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) traded down 3.13% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.10. 407,341 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $552.45 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its product candidates are the antibacterials omadacycline and sarecycline. Omadacycline is an antibiotic being developed for use as an empiric monotherapy option for patients suffering from serious, community-acquired bacterial infections.

