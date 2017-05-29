Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 64,057 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,057 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cincinnati Financial worth $24,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,290,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,366,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,090,000 after buying an additional 45,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.08%.

Several research firms have commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director David P. Osborn bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $134,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through five segments: Commercial lines insurance, Personal lines insurance, Excess and surplus lines insurance, and Life insurance and Investments. Its Commercial Lines Insurance Segment provides five commercial business lines: commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, workers’ compensation and other commercial lines.

