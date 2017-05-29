Paragon Commercial Corp (PBNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paragon Commercial Corp (NASDAQ:PBNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, “Paragon Commercial Corporation is the parent company of Paragon Bank, which provides a private banking services to businesses, professionals, executives, entrepreneurs and other individuals. The company services consist of extensive courier service, online and mobile technologies, free worldwide ATM access. It operates primarily in Raleigh, Cary and Charlotte, NC. Paragon Commercial Corporation is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on PBNC. Sandler O’Neill lowered Paragon Commercial Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Paragon Commercial Corp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Paragon Commercial Corp (NASDAQ:PBNC) opened at 51.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.06 million and a P/E ratio of 19.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67. Paragon Commercial Corp has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

In other Paragon Commercial Corp news, insider Brian K. Reid sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $136,470.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,343 shares in the company, valued at $770,372.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paragon Commercial Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Paragon Commercial Corp during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Paragon Commercial Corp during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paragon Commercial Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paragon Commercial Corp by 13.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon Commercial Corp

Paragon Commercial Corporation is a bank holding company for Paragon Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general commercial banking in Wake and Mecklenburg Counties, North California. The Bank offers private banking and commercial banking services. Its private banking services include deposit services, such as debit cards and safe deposit boxes.

