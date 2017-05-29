Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Decreases Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,100 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 52.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) traded down 0.59% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 84,935 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $939.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $441.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.72 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 17.71%.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut The Ensign Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director John G. Nackel purchased 3,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $60,758.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,646.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Barry Port sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $70,416.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 122,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,873.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc, through its operating subsidiaries, provides healthcare services across the post-acute care continuum, as well as other ancillary businesses located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

