Young & Co.'s Brewery plc (LON:YNGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Panmure Gordon in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.86) price objective on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Young & Co.'s Brewery plc (LON:YNGA) opened at 1348.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,331.00 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,331.94. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 657.69 million. Young & Co.'s Brewery plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,165.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,375.00.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery plc alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 9.62 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Young & Co.'s Brewery plc’s previous dividend of $8.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Panmure Gordon Reiterates Buy Rating for Young & Co.'s Brewery plc (YNGA)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/panmure-gordon-reiterates-buy-rating-for-young-s-brewery-plc-ynga.html.

In other Young & Co.'s Brewery plc news, insider Stephen Goodyear sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,333 ($17.34), for a total value of £399,900 ($520,228.96).

Young & Co.'s Brewery plc Company Profile

Young & Co’s Brewery, P.L.C. is engaged in managing pubs. The Company operates through three segments: Young’s managed houses, Geronimo managed houses and the Ram Pub Company. Both Young’s and Geronimo managed houses operate pubs. It is engaged in sales of drink, food and the provision of accommodation.

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.