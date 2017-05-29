Panera Bread Co (PNRA) Shares Sold by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Panera Bread Co (NASDAQ:PNRA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Panera Bread were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Panera Bread by 20,409.0% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 116,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 115,923 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Panera Bread during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Coconut Grove Bank boosted its position in Panera Bread by 94.7% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Panera Bread during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Panera Bread during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Panera Bread Co (NASDAQ:PNRA) traded up 0.04% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,459 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.49 and a 200-day moving average of $245.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.31. Panera Bread Co has a 1-year low of $185.69 and a 1-year high of $316.21.

Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.36 million. Panera Bread had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Panera Bread Co will post $7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PNRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Panera Bread in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Vetr raised Panera Bread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.33 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Panera Bread in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Panera Bread in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Panera Bread in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.02.

Panera Bread Company is a food service company. The Company is a national bakery-cafe concept. As of December 27, 2016, the Company operated 2,036 own and franchise-operated bakery-cafe locations in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and Ontario, Canada. It operates through three segments: Company bakery-cafe operations, franchise operations, and fresh dough and other product operations.

