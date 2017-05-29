Instinet Lowers Pandora Media Inc (P) Price Target to $12.00

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Instinet from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 9th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet radio service’s stock. Instinet’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on P. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pandora Media to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Pandora Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Vetr raised Pandora Media from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.48 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.32.

Shares of Pandora Media (NYSE:P) opened at 9.22 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $2.22 billion. Pandora Media has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The Internet radio service reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $316 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.15 million. Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 40.86% and a negative net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pandora Media will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Douglas Martin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,753.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Gerbitz sold 8,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $76,006.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,384 shares of company stock worth $746,943 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DIAM Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pandora Media during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pandora Media during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Pandora Media by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Waldron LP acquired a new stake in Pandora Media during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pandora Media during the third quarter valued at about $171,000.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc (Pandora) is a music discovery platform, offering a personalized experience for each of its listeners wherever and whenever they want to listen to music, whether through earbuds, car speakers or live on stage. The Company delivers targeted messages to its listeners using a combination of audio, display and video advertisements.

