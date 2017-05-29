Pandora Media Inc (P) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Cowen and Company

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) had its price target reduced by analysts at Cowen and Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the Internet radio service’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on P. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. FBR & Co boosted their price target on shares of Pandora Media from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Pacific Crest restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pandora Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Pandora Media from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pandora Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.32.

Shares of Pandora Media (NYSE:P) opened at 9.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88. Pandora Media has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The firm’s market cap is $2.22 billion.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The Internet radio service reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $316 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.15 million. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pandora Media will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen G. Bene sold 6,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $57,790.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 272,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Gerbitz sold 8,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $76,006.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,384 shares of company stock valued at $746,943 in the last 90 days. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of P. DIAM Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pandora Media during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pandora Media during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Pandora Media by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Waldron LP purchased a new stake in Pandora Media during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pandora Media during the third quarter valued at about $171,000.

About Pandora Media

Pandora Media, Inc (Pandora) is a music discovery platform, offering a personalized experience for each of its listeners wherever and whenever they want to listen to music, whether through earbuds, car speakers or live on stage. The Company delivers targeted messages to its listeners using a combination of audio, display and video advertisements.

