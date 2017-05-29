Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pampa Energia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 768,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after buying an additional 54,835 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 140.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 733,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after buying an additional 428,429 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the first quarter valued at $17,880,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 80.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,783,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,715,000 after buying an additional 795,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blockhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the first quarter valued at $3,497,000. 34.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energia SA is an integrated electricity company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. Its segments include generation, transmission, distribution, oil and gas, and holding and others. Its generation segment includes a direct and indirect equity interest in Central Piedra Buena SA, Central Termica Guemes SA, Central Termica Loma de la Lata SA and Pampa Comercializadora S.A, among others, and investments in companies in the electricity generation sector.

