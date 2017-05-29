Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Stake Raised by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 75.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 44.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 754.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) traded up 0.21% on Monday, hitting $102.18. The stock had a trading volume of 331,893 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.59. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.84. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $62.41 and a 52 week high of $103.17.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post $5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.05%.

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays PLC lowered Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America Corp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc boosted their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is a producer of containerboard products and uncoated freesheet. The Company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment produces a range of corrugated packaging products. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers and pressure sensitive papers.

