Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $2.257 Million Stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,110 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Textainer Group Holdings Limited worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGH. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited by 23.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 49,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 15,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) traded up 0.89% on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 143,790 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $644.61 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $17.60.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Textainer Group Holdings Limited had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $116.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group Holdings Limited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen and Company dropped their price target on Textainer Group Holdings Limited from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

About Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Textainer Group Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is involved in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers. The Company operates in three segments: Container Ownership, which owns containers; Container Management, which manages containers on behalf of affiliated and unaffiliated container investors, and provides acquisition, management and disposal services, and total managed containers, and Container Resale, which sells containers from its fleet when they reach the end of their useful lives in marine service, and also purchases and leases or resells containers from shipping line customers, container traders and other sellers of containers.

