Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) Shares Bought by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 29,414 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.52% of Rudolph Technologies worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTEC. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rudolph Technologies during the third quarter worth $120,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rudolph Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rudolph Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rudolph Technologies Inc alerts:

Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) traded down 1.03% on Friday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 138,085 shares. The firm has a market cap of $757.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.31. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $25.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.58 million. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) Shares Bought by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/pacific-ridge-capital-partners-llc-purchases-29414-shares-of-rudolph-technologies-inc-rtec-updated.html.

RTEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rudolph Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered Rudolph Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Dougherty & Co upgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rudolph Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other Rudolph Technologies news, Director John R. Whitten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $243,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,489. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven D. Gardner sold 7,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $160,488.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,600.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,766. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc (Rudolph) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company provides process and yield management solutions used in both wafer processing and final manufacturing through a family of standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Receive News & Ratings for Rudolph Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rudolph Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.