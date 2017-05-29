Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 50,090 Shares of Landec Co. (LNDC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,090 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.01% of Landec worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Landec during the third quarter valued at $418,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Landec by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Landec by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,290,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,611,000 after buying an additional 37,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Landec Co. alerts:

Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) traded up 1.11% during trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,275 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36. Landec Co. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $372.71 million, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Landec had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Landec Co. will post $0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/pacific-ridge-capital-partners-llc-has-3-325-million-position-in-landec-co-lndc-updated.html.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNDC shares. Wedbush set a $13.00 target price on Landec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Landec from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other news, Director Fred Frank sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Steele sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $373,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,733 shares of company stock valued at $800,102. Insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and sells a range of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. The Company licenses technology applications to partners. The Company operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, the majority of which incorporate the BreatheWay specialty packaging for the retail grocery, club store and food services industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.