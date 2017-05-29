Pacific Continental (PCBK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Pacific Continental (NASDAQ:PCBK) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pacific Continental earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $28.00 price target on Pacific Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, FIG Partners cut Pacific Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of Pacific Continental (NASDAQ:PCBK) opened at 24.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.66. Pacific Continental has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

Pacific Continental (NASDAQ:PCBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Pacific Continental had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Continental will post $1.30 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Pacific Continental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.81%.

Pacific Continental Company Profile

Pacific Continental Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business activities are conducted through its subsidiary, Pacific Continental Bank (the Bank), an Oregon state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank operates in three primary markets: Eugene, Oregon, Portland; Oregon/Southwest Washington, and Seattle, Washington.

