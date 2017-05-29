Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.345 Million Stake in Public Storage (PSA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $103,852,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 109,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,077,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $18,784,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 83.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 200,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,979,000 after buying an additional 91,451 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 24.1% in the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 92,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,551,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) traded down 0.32% on Monday, reaching $216.39. The company had a trading volume of 976,297 shares. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $262.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.25 and a 200-day moving average of $218.31.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $645.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.23 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.71% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post $7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Public Storage from $215.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Public Storage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.80.

In related news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.76, for a total value of $149,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David F. Doll sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.34, for a total value of $4,506,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,658 shares of company stock worth $52,193,676 in the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal business activities include the ownership and operation of self-storage facilities, which offer storage spaces for lease, generally on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use, ancillary activities, such as merchandise sales and tenant reinsurance to the tenants at its self-storage facilities, as well as the acquisition and development of additional self-storage space.

