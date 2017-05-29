Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 989 Shares of TESARO Inc (TSRO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TESARO were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in TESARO by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,547,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in TESARO by 32.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in TESARO during the third quarter worth approximately $5,012,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in TESARO during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its position in TESARO by 274.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 176,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,704,000 after buying an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) traded down 2.66% on Monday, reaching $149.11. 675,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $8.03 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.23 and its 200-day moving average is $150.26. TESARO Inc has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $192.94.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 million. TESARO had a negative return on equity of 141.88% and a negative net margin of 798.68%. The business’s revenue was up 909.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.22) EPS. Equities analysts expect that TESARO Inc will post ($8.75) EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSRO shares. Citigroup Inc restated a “sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen and Company began coverage on shares of TESARO in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TESARO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of TESARO in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TESARO in a report on Monday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TESARO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.86.

In other news, SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.02, for a total value of $126,853.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,996.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward C. English sold 229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $40,672.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,432 shares of company stock worth $2,902,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

TESARO Company Profile

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing of oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It is developing oncology-related product candidates, including rolapitant, niraparib and the product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

