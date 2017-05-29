Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.08

News coverage about Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 72 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) traded down 1.48% during trading on Monday, hitting $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 123,599 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $320.51 million. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $16.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post ($1.09) earnings per share for the current year.

OXFD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

In other news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $462,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,437.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth M. Keiley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,860. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a diagnostics company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing tests for under-served immune-regulated conditions. The Company’s product lines and development activities principally focus on four areas: infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease and immune-oncology.

