Oxford Asset Management Raises Position in World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD)

Oxford Asset Management boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management owned about 0.71% of World Acceptance Corp. worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance Corp. during the third quarter worth $19,298,000. Numeric Investors LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance Corp. by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 198,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W increased its position in shares of World Acceptance Corp. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 180,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance Corp. by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG increased its position in shares of World Acceptance Corp. by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 56,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 26,747 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) traded up 0.68% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,064 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22. World Acceptance Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.86.

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.88 million. World Acceptance Corp. had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Corp. will post $8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of World Acceptance Corp. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance Corp. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Acceptance Corp. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other news, SVP Tara Elizabeth Bullock sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $31,231.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation operates a small-loan consumer finance business in 15 states and Mexico as of March 31, 2016. The Company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. The Company offers standardized installment loans generally between $300 and $4,000 through 1,339 branches in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Mexico as of March 31, 2016.

