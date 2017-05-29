Oxford Asset Management Has $3.359 Million Stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Oxford Asset Management raised its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management owned 0.05% of WellCare Health Plans worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,350,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,318,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,040,000 after buying an additional 402,249 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 3,598.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,954,000 after buying an additional 233,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,637,000.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) traded up 0.09% during trading on Monday, hitting $172.97. The stock had a trading volume of 157,134 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.62 and its 200 day moving average is $144.84. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.76 and a 52-week high of $174.51.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post $6.86 EPS for the current year.

WCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on WellCare Health Plans from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

In other news, VP Michael Troy Meyer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $103,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73 shares in the company, valued at $12,545.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin F. Hickey sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $386,234.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,670.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,508 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc is a managed care company. The Company focuses on government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs), to families, children, seniors and individuals with medical needs. The Company operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare PDPs.

