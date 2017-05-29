Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.31

News headlines about Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) have trended positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Orrstown Financial Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORRF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) traded down 2.71% during trading on Monday, reaching $21.50. 2,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $179.14 million, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.98. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post $1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Ceddia sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $25,387.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $168,816.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in commercial banking and trust business. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. The Bank’s activities involve accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans.

