Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

ORN has been the topic of several other reports. FBR & Co lifted their price target on shares of Orion Group Holdings from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Orion Group Holdings in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Group Holdings currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Shares of Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) traded down 0.55% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. 46,621 shares of the stock were exchanged. Orion Group Holdings has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The company’s market cap is $199.54 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01.

Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Orion Group Holdings had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Orion Group Holdings’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings will post $0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Larry Dwayne Breaux sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $69,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,156.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher James Dealmeida sold 6,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $47,230.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,714 shares of company stock valued at $317,440. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Orion Group Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Orion Group Holdings by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Orion Group Holdings by 1,915.0% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 17,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Orion Group Holdings by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc, formerly Orion Marine Group, Inc, is engaged in heavy civil construction project management business. The Company specializes in marine construction. It provides a range of heavy civil marine construction services to federal agencies, state and municipal governments, and private commercial and industrial customers.

