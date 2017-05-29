Orchids Paper Products Company (TIS) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSEMKT:TIS) has trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Orchids Paper Products Company earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSEMKT:TIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Orchids Paper Products Company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Orchids Paper Products Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchids Paper Products Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on Orchids Paper Products Company from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other Orchids Paper Products Company news, Director Mario Armando Garcia sold 65,000 shares of Orchids Paper Products Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $989,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney D. Gloss purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $27,279.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at $124,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,498 shares of company stock valued at $432,637 and have sold 180,000 shares valued at $2,610,800.

Orchids Paper Products Company is a supplier of consumer tissue products. The Company produces bulk tissue paper, known as parent rolls, and converts parent rolls into finished products, including paper towels, bathroom tissue and paper napkins. The Company offers customers a range of private label products across the value, premium and ultra-premium market segments.

