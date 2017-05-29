Oppenheimer Holdings Weighs in on Monro Muffler Brake Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (MNRO)

Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings lowered their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Monro Muffler Brake in a research report issued on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Monro Muffler Brake’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get Monro Muffler Brake Inc alerts:

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $252.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.38 million. Monro Muffler Brake had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/oppenheimer-holdings-weighs-in-on-monro-muffler-brake-incs-q1-2018-earnings-mnro-updated.html.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MNRO. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research report on Monday. Gabelli upgraded shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Monro Muffler Brake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) traded down 2.78% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 83,613 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68. Monro Muffler Brake has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $71.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Monro Muffler Brake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monro Muffler Brake’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

In other Monro Muffler Brake news, insider Joseph Tomarchio, Jr. sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC boosted its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 6.8% in the first quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 50,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Muffler Brake Company Profile

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc is engaged in the provision of automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States. The Company provides a range of services on passenger cars, light trucks and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment.

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Muffler Brake Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro Muffler Brake Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.