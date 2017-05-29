Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vetr lowered Twilio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $38.45 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Twilio to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) opened at 25.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.05. Twilio has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The company’s market capitalization is $2.26 billion.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $87.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post ($0.29) EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Mcgeever acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 12,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $394,956.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,161,678.

Twilio Inc offers Cloud Communications Platform, which enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications. The Company’s platform consists of Programmable Communications Cloud, Super Network and Business Model for Innovators. Its Programmable Communications Cloud software enables developers to embed voice, messaging, video and authentication capabilities into their applications through its Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

