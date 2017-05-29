Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply Company from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply Company from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.74.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) opened at 54.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.24. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $97.00.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Tractor Supply Company had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post $3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Tractor Supply Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.36%.

In other Tractor Supply Company news, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $1,089,866.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 65,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,015.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Conning Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply Company during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

