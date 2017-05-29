Uniqure NV (QURE) Given a $17.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Analysts

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $17.00 price objective on Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QURE. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniqure NV from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Uniqure NV in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a positive rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Uniqure NV in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Uniqure NV presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.28.

Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) traded up 3.14% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,205 shares. Uniqure NV has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. The stock’s market capitalization is $142.23 million.

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Uniqure NV had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a negative net margin of 370.57%. Equities analysts expect that Uniqure NV will post ($3.40) earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Uniqure NV by 717.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 74,605 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Uniqure NV by 266.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Uniqure NV by 48.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 122,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Uniqure NV by 14.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 73,418 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure NV during the first quarter valued at $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure NV

uniQure N.V. (uniQure) is a gene therapy company. The Company is engaged in developing single treatments with curative results for patients suffering from genetic and other severe diseases. The Company is advancing a focused pipeline of gene therapies that have been developed both internally and through partnerships.

