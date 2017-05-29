Oppenheimer Holdings Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings upped their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $311.00 target price (up previously from $296.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) traded down 1.18% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $294.32. The company had a trading volume of 220,857 shares. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $205.95 and a one year high of $301.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $44,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 11,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.80, for a total transaction of $3,257,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,781.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,534 shares of company stock valued at $42,979,662 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,734.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,188,000 after buying an additional 3,866,567 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,029,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,980,000 after buying an additional 924,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $146,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,786.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 449,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,253,000 after buying an additional 425,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 51.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 935,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,862,000 after buying an additional 316,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

