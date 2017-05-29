Opko Health Inc. (OPK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, “OPKO Health is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. “

OPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Opko Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Opko Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price target on Opko Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) opened at 6.33 on Thursday. Opko Health has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. The company’s market capitalization is $3.54 billion.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $296.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Opko Health’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Opko Health will post ($0.20) EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $7,830,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,359,898.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,763,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,608,511.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,136,900 shares of company stock worth $15,098,894. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 26.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the first quarter worth about $1,048,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 122.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 746,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 410,445 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the first quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 39.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 491,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 138,835 shares in the last quarter. 22.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc is a healthcare company. Its segments include Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics and Corporate. Pharmaceutical consists of the pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel and Spain and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. Diagnostics consists of the clinical laboratory operations in Bio-Reference Laboratories (Bio-Reference) and its point-of-care operations.

