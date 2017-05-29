OneBeacon Insurance Group (OB) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.53

News coverage about OneBeacon Insurance Group (NYSE:OB) has trended very positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OneBeacon Insurance Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.53 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 54 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

OneBeacon Insurance Group (NYSE:OB) traded up 0.38% on Monday, reaching $18.34. 89,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15. OneBeacon Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.62.

OneBeacon Insurance Group (NYSE:OB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. OneBeacon Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $277.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneBeacon Insurance Group will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. OneBeacon Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

OB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneBeacon Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneBeacon Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Lowndes Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,664 shares in the company, valued at $634,697.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OneBeacon Insurance Group

OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. (OneBeacon) is a specialty property and casualty insurance writer that offers a range of insurance products in the United States. The Company’s segments include Specialty Products, Specialty Industries, and Investing, Financing and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Specialty Products segment consisted of 10 underwriting operating segments representing an aggregation based on those that offer products, coverages and services to customers across the United States.

