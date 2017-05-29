On Assignment, Inc. (ASGN) Insider Randolph C. Blazer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

On Assignment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASGN) insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of On Assignment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $529,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,584.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
On Assignment (NASDAQ:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $626.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On Assignment’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of On Assignment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of On Assignment by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,242,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,103,000 after buying an additional 48,940 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of On Assignment by 36.9% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 40,837 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of On Assignment by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of On Assignment by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Avondale Partners raised shares of On Assignment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of On Assignment in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of On Assignment in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of On Assignment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
About On Assignment
On Assignment, Inc is a global provider of in-demand, skilled professionals in the technology, life sciences and creative sectors. The Company matches resumes with job descriptions to match people they know into positions they understand for temporary, contract-to-hire, and direct hire assignments. It operates through two segments.
