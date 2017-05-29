Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,072,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $134,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $616,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 34.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 401,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,137,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 45.0% in the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 148,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 46,036 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) traded down 1.34% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,739,398 shares. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83. Omega Healthcare Investors also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 22,099 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,818% compared to the average volume of 1,152 put options.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $231.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.55 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 40.67% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post $2.00 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OHI. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Vetr lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $386,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,076 shares in the company, valued at $11,018,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company maintains a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties.

