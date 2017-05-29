Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $11.95 Million Position in Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Stericycle accounts for 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of Stericycle worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stericycle by 3,072.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,444,000 after buying an additional 6,096,128 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,327,000 after buying an additional 1,240,853 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Stericycle by 2.6% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,339,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,464,000 after buying an additional 59,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Stericycle by 25.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,956,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,149,000 after buying an additional 398,076 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 32.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,417,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,496,000 after buying an additional 349,371 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $892.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Macquarie set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider. The Company focuses on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS), Domestic Communication and Related Services (CRS), International RCS and All other.

