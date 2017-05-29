RWE AG (RWE) Given a €18.50 Price Target at Oddo Securities

RWE AG (FRA:RWE) received a €18.50 ($20.79) target price from analysts at Oddo Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RWE. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($17.42) price target on RWE AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on RWE AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie set a €17.50 ($19.66) price target on RWE AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.50 ($19.66) price target on RWE AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America Corp set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on RWE AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.57 ($18.61).
RWE AG (FRA:RWE) traded down 0.091% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €17.499. 7,794 shares of the stock were exchanged. RWE AG has a one year low of €11.01 and a one year high of €17.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.60. The firm’s market capitalization is €10.76 billion.
About RWE AG
RWE AG is a Germany-based electricity and gas company. It diversifies its activities into seven divisions: Germany, which consists of the Power Generation and Sales and Distribution Networks business area; Netherlands/Belgium; Great Britain; The Central Eastern and South Eastern Europe; Renewables; Upstream Gas and Oil, and Trading/Gas Midstream.
