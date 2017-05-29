Oclaro, Inc. (OCLR) PT Lowered to $12.00

Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCLR) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Group LLC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oclaro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Oclaro in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Oclaro from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Oclaro in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen and Company reduced their target price on shares of Oclaro from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oclaro currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.68.

Shares of Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) opened at 8.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. Oclaro has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.80. Oclaro also saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 902 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 219% compared to the average volume of 283 put options.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $162.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.06 million. Oclaro had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oclaro will post $0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gordon Beck Mason sold 32,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $295,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Teichmann sold 41,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $369,514.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 333,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,594 shares of company stock worth $1,647,085. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oclaro by 574.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after buying an additional 4,369,074 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oclaro by 77.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,973,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,300,000 after buying an additional 3,481,430 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Oclaro by 30.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,737,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,624,000 after buying an additional 2,278,171 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oclaro by 683.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,791,000 after buying an additional 2,121,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oclaro during the first quarter valued at about $16,130,000. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oclaro

Oclaro, Inc is a provider of optical components, modules and subsystems for the core optical transport, service provider, enterprise and data center markets. The Company provides various solutions for optical networks and interconnects driving the next wave of streaming video, cloud computing, application virtualization and other bandwidth-intensive and high-speed applications.

